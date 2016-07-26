SmarterMail Upgrade Tutorial

Logging into the Smarter Mail Web Mail interface for the first time will invoke the Smarter Mail Account Wizard.The Wizard asks you to take a moment to update a few important settings. Providing your ZIP code is an optional feature. Once you provide a country location and confirm your time zone you will be taken to the Web Mail Interface for the first time.

The interface will open at the ‘My Today Page’ which provides a summary of basic account details. This landing page also offers quick access to Email folders and the Icons that make up the new Navigation Bar to the left of the screen. For instance, users can select an Email folder; then click to compose a new Email message, or, by using the Navigation bar you can go straight to composing a new message without opening a folder first. The ‘My Today Page’ for your account should look something like this.

The Navigation bar ‘Compose Icon’ offers one click access to;

Compose a new message

View/ edit a Contact

Schedule/edit an Appointment.

Create/edit Tasks.

Create/edit Notes.

The ‘Settings’ Icon allows access to account settings. Here you can manage your password, display name, Reply-To address and much more.

You can explore the rest of the Icons that make up the navigation bar at any time. If you have any questions please contact Technical Support. You can reach us by phone Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, or, you may Email your questions to support, send to, support@nwnexus.com.