During the afternoon of Tuesday, November 8th 2016, NuOz experienced an internal routing issue within its Seattle Operations Center that affected certain customer Internet and IP voice services. Our engineers were able to generally isolate the issue; but additional troubleshooting was necessary to pin point repairs. Internet service remained sporadic during that time.

Our engineers will continue to isolate the offending network segment during our scheduled maintenance window tonight, Wednesday the 9th between 10:00pm and 2:00am. You will be contacted If your network connection will be affected during scheduled maintenance.