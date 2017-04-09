Email Settings

VopMail – NetOS
Webmail: https://vopmail.nuoz.com/
Incoming Settings:
Connection Type: POP or IMAP
Server Address: vopmail.nuoz.com
POP Port: 100 (995 w/SSL)
IMAP Port: 143 (993 w/SSL)
Username: Full e-mail address
Outgoing Settings:
Connection Type: SMTP
Server Address: vopmail.nuoz.com
POP Port: 100 (995 w/SSL)
SMTP Port: 25 (465 w/SSL & 587 w/TLS)
Username: Full e-mail address (not optional)
Smarter Mail – PSNI
Webmail: https://psnimail.nuoz.com
Incoming Settings:
Connection Type: POP or IMAP
Server Address: incoming.nuoz.com
POP Port: 100 (SSL ok)
IMAP Port: 143 (SSL ok)
Username: Full e-mail address
Outgoing Settings:
Connection Type: SMTP
Server Address: outgoing.nuoz.com
SMTP Port: 25 (ALT = 587 or 465 SSL ok)
Username: Full e-mail address (not optional)
Post.Office – Adam (Nexus)
Webmail: http://adam.wa.com:811/nocc/
Incoming Settings:
Connection Type: POP
Server Address: pop.nwnexus.com
POP Port: 110 (995 w/SSL)
IMAP Port: 143 (993 w/SSL)
Username: user portion only (no domain)
Password: password assigned by Adam
Outgoing Settings:
Connection Type: SMTP
Server Address: smtp.nwnexus.com
SMTP Port: 25 (465 w/ SSL & 587 w/TLS)
Username: user portion only (no domain)
Password: Assigned in TMenu, seperate login
mail.nwnexus.com – Nexus
Webmail: http://mail4halcyon.com:811/sqmail/src/login.php
Incoming Settings:
Connection Type: POP or IMAP
Server Address: mail.nwnexus.com
POP Port: 110 (995 w/SSL)
IMAP Port: 143 (993 w/SSL)
Username: user portion only (no domain)
Password: password assigned by TMenu
Outgoing Settings:
Connection Type: SMTP
Server Address: smtp.nwnexus.com
SMTP Port: 25 (465 w/ SSL & 587 w/TLS)
Username: user portion only (no domain)
Password: Assigned in TMenu, seperate login
DA1 – Hardlines
Webmail: https://da1.hardlines.com:2222/
Incoming Settings:
Connection Type: POP or IMAP
Server Address: da1.hardlines.com
POP Port: 110
IMAP Port: 143
Username: Full email address
Outgoing Settings:
Connection Type: SMTP
Server Address: da1.hardlines.com
SMTP Port: 25 (587 mail require SSL)
Username: Full email address (not optional)
CommuniGate – Hardlines
Webmail: http://mail.hardlines.com
Incoming Settings:
Connection Type: POP or IMAP
Server Address: mail.hardlines.com
POP Port: 110 (995 w/SSL)
IMAP Port: 143
Username: Full email address
Outgoing Settings:
Connection Type: SMTP
Server Address: mail.hardlines.com
SMTP Port: 25 (587 mail require SSL)
Username: Full email address (not optional)