Email Settings

VopMail – NetOS

Webmail: https://vopmail.nuoz.com/

Incoming Settings:

Connection Type: POP or IMAP

Server Address: vopmail.nuoz.com

POP Port: 100 (995 w/SSL)

IMAP Port: 143 (993 w/SSL)

Username: Full e-mail address

Outgoing Settings:

Connection Type: SMTP

Server Address: vopmail.nuoz.com

POP Port: 100 (995 w/SSL)

SMTP Port: 25 (465 w/SSL & 587 w/TLS)

Username: Full e-mail address (not optional)

Smarter Mail – PSNI

Webmail: https://psnimail.nuoz.com

Incoming Settings:

Connection Type: POP or IMAP

Server Address: incoming.nuoz.com

POP Port: 100 (SSL ok)

IMAP Port: 143 (SSL ok)

Username: Full e-mail address

Outgoing Settings:

Connection Type: SMTP

Server Address: outgoing.nuoz.com

SMTP Port: 25 (ALT = 587 or 465 SSL ok)

Username: Full e-mail address (not optional)

Post.Office – Adam (Nexus)

Webmail: http://adam.wa.com:811/nocc/

Incoming Settings:

Connection Type: POP

Server Address: pop.nwnexus.com

POP Port: 110 (995 w/SSL)

IMAP Port: 143 (993 w/SSL)

Username: user portion only (no domain)

Password: password assigned by Adam

Outgoing Settings:

Connection Type: SMTP

Server Address: smtp.nwnexus.com

SMTP Port: 25 (465 w/ SSL & 587 w/TLS)

Username: user portion only (no domain)

Password: Assigned in TMenu, seperate login

mail.nwnexus.com – Nexus

Webmail: http://mail4halcyon.com:811/sqmail/src/login.php

Incoming Settings:

Connection Type: POP or IMAP

Server Address: mail.nwnexus.com

POP Port: 110 (995 w/SSL)

IMAP Port: 143 (993 w/SSL)

Username: user portion only (no domain)

Password: password assigned by TMenu

Outgoing Settings:

Connection Type: SMTP

Server Address: smtp.nwnexus.com

SMTP Port: 25 (465 w/ SSL & 587 w/TLS)

Username: user portion only (no domain)

Password: Assigned in TMenu, seperate login

DA1 – Hardlines

Webmail: https://da1.hardlines.com:2222/

Incoming Settings:

Connection Type: POP or IMAP

Server Address: da1.hardlines.com

POP Port: 110

IMAP Port: 143

Username: Full email address

Outgoing Settings:

Connection Type: SMTP

Server Address: da1.hardlines.com

SMTP Port: 25 (587 mail require SSL)

Username: Full email address (not optional)

CommuniGate – Hardlines

Webmail: http://mail.hardlines.com

Incoming Settings:

Connection Type: POP or IMAP

Server Address: mail.hardlines.com

POP Port: 110 (995 w/SSL)

IMAP Port: 143

Username: Full email address

Outgoing Settings:

Connection Type: SMTP

Server Address: mail.hardlines.com

SMTP Port: 25 (587 mail require SSL)

Username: Full email address (not optional)