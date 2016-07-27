Configuring your email client

Select your e-mail software:

Microsoft Outlook 2000

Open Microsoft Outlook 2000. This is usually done by double-clicking the Outlook2000 icon located on your desktop. Click Tools. If you see a menu item called Accounts, please refer to our Outlook Express instructions. Proceed from step 2 in those instructions. If you see Services, proceed below. Click Services. Click Add… choose Internet E-Mail and click OK. In the first screen, give your account a name, as shown below. This is for your reference only, and can be whatever you like. Enter your email address and name; your company name is optional.Click the Servers tab. On the Servers tab, enter the following information:If you subscribe to our regular mail services, enter mail.netos.com as the POP3 and SMTP servers. Your account name is the first part of your email address, as shown below.If you subscribe to our premium mail services, enter vopmail.netos.com as the POP3 and SMTP servers. Your account name is your entire email address. Also check the box titled My server requires authentication. Click OK, then click OK again. Click Send/Receive on the toolbar to download your email.

Open Netscape Communicator Select Edit, then Preferences. Double click Mail and Groups, then single left click Mail Server. For Outgoing Mail (SMTP) and Incoming Mail (POP3) servers, refer to our dialup settings page. For Mail Server User Name enter your login name. Make sure Leave messages on server after retrieval is unchecked. Single left click Identity. Fill in the information requested. Signature file and reply to address can be left blank. Click OK. All other options are set by Netscape and should not be changed. To check your mail click Communicator then Messenger Mailbox.

Open Outlook Express. This is usually done by clicking Start –> Programs –> Outlook Express Click on Tools, and choose Accounts Click Add and choose Mail… In the first screen, enter your name. Click Next. In the next screen, enter your email address. Click Next. On the next screen, enter the name of the mail server.If you subscribe to our regular email services, enter mail.netos.com for both POP3 and SMTP servers.

If you use our premium mail services, enter vopmail.netos.com for both POP3 and SMTP servers.Click Next. On the next screen, enter your account nameIf you subscribe to our regular mail services, enter the first part of your email address, as shown below.

If you subscribe to our premium mail services, enter your entire email address.Click Next. Click Finish, then click Close. Regular mail subscribers should skip the next step. Premium Mail Subscribers Only: Click Tools, Accounts, then click Mail. Double-click the entry shown, vopmail.netos.com. Click Servers, then check the box My Server Requires Authentication. Click OK, then click Close. Click Send and Receive to download your email.

Open Eudora From the Tools Menu, choose Options. Click Getting Started If you are a Network OS customer, use mail.netos.com as the Mail Server (Incoming). Former Frugal customers should use pop01.frugal.com, as shown. Set the SMTP (Outgoing) server to mail.netos.com in either situation. Set the Return Address to your email address. For example, bob@netos.com. Click Incoming Mail under Categories. Verify the Server Configuration is set to POP. Click OK to save changes.

Do you have another e-mail client you’d like us to know about? E-mail us at support@nwnexus.com

